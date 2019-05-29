Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 27.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.32% to Rs 29.01 crore

Net profit of rose 27.21% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 29.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.32% to Rs 4.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 113.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

29.0126.06113.55105.1510.449.557.727.002.832.378.086.872.301.915.984.921.731.364.473.43

