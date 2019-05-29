Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 27.21% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.32% to Rs 29.01 croreNet profit of Vippy Spinpro rose 27.21% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 29.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.32% to Rs 4.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 113.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales29.0126.06 11 113.55105.15 8 OPM %10.449.55 -7.727.00 - PBDT2.832.37 19 8.086.87 18 PBT2.301.91 20 5.984.92 22 NP1.731.36 27 4.473.43 30
