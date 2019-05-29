JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 13.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 482.50 crore

Net profit of rose 13.39% to Rs 22.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 482.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 447.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.77% to Rs 82.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 1786.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1632.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

482.50447.451786.431632.8811.5213.0411.7812.4753.1850.52198.10179.4438.0636.61139.85123.8722.8620.1682.2970.47

