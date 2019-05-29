JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 13.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 482.50 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 13.39% to Rs 22.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 482.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 447.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.77% to Rs 82.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 1786.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1632.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales482.50447.45 8 1786.431632.88 9 OPM %11.5213.04 -11.7812.47 - PBDT53.1850.52 5 198.10179.44 10 PBT38.0636.61 4 139.85123.87 13 NP22.8620.16 13 82.2970.47 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 15:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements