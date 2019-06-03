JUST IN
KEN Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2055.56% to Rs 1.94 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2055.56% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 144.44% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 539.39% to Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.940.09 2056 2.110.33 539 OPM %22.16-88.89 -13.7433.33 - PBDT0.43-0.08 LP 0.290.11 164 PBT0.43-0.08 LP 0.290.11 164 NP0.36-0.05 LP 0.220.09 144

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 08:47 IST

