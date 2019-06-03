Daulat Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.77 croreNet profit of Daulat Securities reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs -0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.77-0.34 LP 0.060.36 -83 OPM %98.70135.29 --716.67-50.00 - PBDT0.87-0.18 LP 00.45 -100 PBT0.86-0.21 LP -0.030.42 PL NP0.87-0.98 LP -0.020.31 PL
