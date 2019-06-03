Saboo Brothers standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the December 2018 quarter
Saboo Sodium Chloro forays into hospitality industry with Samskara Resort in Jaipur
UAE gives birth certificate to girl born to Hindu father and Muslim mother
UAE bends rules to issue birth certificate to Indian interfaith couple's newborn
Multi-faceted Kader Khan leaves behind a vast oeuvre of work, fond memories (Obituary)
-
Sales rise 88.89% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Saboo Brothers declined 70.59% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 88.89% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 61.67% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.170.09 89 0.461.20 -62 OPM %-17.65-33.33 --21.74-45.00 - PBDT0.060.17 -65 0.26-0.10 LP PBT0.060.17 -65 0.26-0.10 LP NP0.050.17 -71 0.21-0.10 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU