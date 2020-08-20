Kennametal India slips after dismal June quarter performance

Kennametal India tumbled 4.26% to Rs 793 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.5 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 17.60 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2019.

Revenue from operations during the quarter slumped 58.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 95.6 crore. On the segmental front, the revenue from machining solutions was at Rs 22.1 crore (down 64.7% YoY) and the revenue from hard metal and hard metal products was at Rs 73.5 crore (down 60.8% YoY).

Pre-tax loss in the June 2020 quarter stood at Rs 16.1 crore as compared to a pre-tax profit of Rs 25.40 crore in June 2019 quarter. The company wrote back taxes worth Rs 2 crore during the quarter.

Kennametal India manufactures hard metal products, mining tools, special-purpose machines, metal castings, formings, jigs and fixtures. The company exports its products to Japan, Germany and the south-east Asian countries.

