Ramco Systems Ltd Spikes 4.99%

Ramco Systems Ltd rose 4.99% today to trade at Rs 211.65. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.44% to quote at 18448.87. The index is up 5.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Trigyn Technologies Ltd increased 4.91% and NIIT Ltd added 3.41% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 16.96 % over last one year compared to the 3.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ramco Systems Ltd has added 85.33% over last one month compared to 5.42% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32080 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54890 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 219.5 on 24 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 64.1 on 21 May 2020.

