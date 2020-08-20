PNB Housing Finance board approves fund raising

The board of directors of PNB Housing Finance has approved to raise equity capital aggregating upto Rs 1800 crore through preferential issue / rights issue.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 August 2020. Shares of PNB Housing Finance rose 5.58% to settle at Rs 275.45 yesterday.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 9.6% to Rs 257.18 crore on 16.1% decline in total income to Rs 1,872.33 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking housing finance company. As on 30 June 2020, it had 103 branches with presence in 64 cities and 23 hubs.

