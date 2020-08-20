JUST IN
PNB Housing Finance board approves fund raising

The board of directors of PNB Housing Finance has approved to raise equity capital aggregating upto Rs 1800 crore through preferential issue / rights issue.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 August 2020. Shares of PNB Housing Finance rose 5.58% to settle at Rs 275.45 yesterday.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 9.6% to Rs 257.18 crore on 16.1% decline in total income to Rs 1,872.33 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

PNB Housing Finance is a deposit taking housing finance company. As on 30 June 2020, it had 103 branches with presence in 64 cities and 23 hubs.

Thu, August 20 2020. 08:41 IST

