On 30 June 2019

Kerala Ayurveda announced that Gokul Patnaik, Non-Executive Director of the Company has resigned from the position of Director of the Company with effective 30 June 2019, due to personal reasons. Further, the Board also took note of the Retirement of Shailaja Chandra with effect from 16 June 2019.

