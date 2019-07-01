Strides Pharma Science update on exit of its investment in Arrow

Strides Pharma Science announced that its step down subsidiary in Singapore, Strides Pharma Global has signed the definitive agreements for sale of its investment in Arrow for AUD 392 million.

The Company expects the transaction to close on or around 10 July 2019. SPG will receive AUD 300 million immediately at closing and balance AUD 94 million will be received as deferred consideration backed by a secured interest-bearing instrument.

