Board of Vaswani Industries appoints director

At meeting held on 27 June 2019The Board of Vaswani Industries at its meeting held on 27 June 2019 has appointed Babu Lal Baghwar (DIN: 08430962) as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 27 June, 2019 under section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013, who shall hold office upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
