Board of Vikas EcoTech approves change in directorate
Vikas EcoTech announces change in CEO

With effect from 28 June 2019

Vikas EcoTech announced that Ashutosh Kumar Verma has ceased to be Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect i.e. 28 June, 2019.

The Board of Directors of the Company ('Board') at their meeting held on 28 June, 2019; appointed Dr. Dinesh Bhardwaj as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

