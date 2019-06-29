Vikas EcoTech announces change in CEO

With effect from 28 June 2019

Vikas EcoTech announced that Ashutosh Kumar Verma has ceased to be Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect i.e. 28 June, 2019.

The Board of Directors of the Company ('Board') at their meeting held on 28 June, 2019; appointed Dr. Dinesh Bhardwaj as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)