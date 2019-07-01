NIIT Technologies announces appoint of director

-
At board meeting held on 29 June 2019NIIT Technologies announced the appointment of Basab Pradhan (DIN 00892181) as an Additional Director and Independent Director on the Board of the Company to hold office for a term of 2 (two) years from 29 June 2019 to 28 June 2021, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Further, Pradhan is also appointed as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board with effect from 29 June 2019.
