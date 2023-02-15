JUST IN
India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 273.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.85 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.94% to Rs 146.72 crore

Net Loss of Kesar Enterprises reported to Rs 23.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 8.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.94% to Rs 146.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 119.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales146.72119.34 23 OPM %-7.654.02 -PBDT-18.27-2.08 -778 PBT-23.85-8.31 -187 NP-23.85-8.31 -187

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:44 IST

