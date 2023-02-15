Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 0.35% to Rs 71.67 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables declined 42.08% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 71.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.6771.42 0 OPM %9.0617.12 -PBDT7.4811.46 -35 PBT6.7810.70 -37 NP4.688.08 -42

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

