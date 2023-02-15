Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 54.32% in the September 2022 quarter
RMC Switchgears hits the roof after order win
Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 78.44% in the December 2022 quarter
Dynamic Cables standalone net profit declines 26.95% in the December 2022 quarter
Finolex Cables consolidated net profit declines 61.75% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 0.35% to Rs 71.67 croreNet profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables declined 42.08% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 71.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.6771.42 0 OPM %9.0617.12 -PBDT7.4811.46 -35 PBT6.7810.70 -37 NP4.688.08 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU