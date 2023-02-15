Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit declines 42.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.35% to Rs 71.67 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables declined 42.08% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 71.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.71.6771.429.0617.127.4811.466.7810.704.688.08

