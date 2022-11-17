Keystone Realtors IPO ends with decent subscription

The offer received bids for 1.73 crore shares as against 86.47 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Keystone Realtors received bids for 1,73,72,394 shares as against 86,47,858 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.01 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 3.84 times and the Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 3.03 times.

However, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed just 53%.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (14 November 2022) and it closed on Wednesday (16 November 2022). The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 514-541 per share.

The offer comprised of fresh issue as well as offer for sales (OFS). Fresh issue comprises issue of equity share aggregating upto Rs 560 crore. The OFS comprises sale of equity shares aggregating upto Rs 75 crore [Rs 37.5 crore by Bomon Rustom Irani, Rs 18.75 crore by Percy Sorabji Chowdhry and Rs 18.75 crore by Chandresh Dinesh Mehta all promoter selling share holders].

On post issue expanded equity the holding of promoter selling shareholders will decline to 87.68% from 93.82% pre issue equity capital.

Of the net proceeds of fresh issue, the company plans to utilize Rs 341.6 crore towards repayment and prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company and subsidiaries and balance amount will be utilized to fund acquisition of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes. Total financial indebtedness stood at Rs 1521.79 crore as on 15 October 2022.

Ahead of the IPO, Keystone Realtors on Friday, 11 November 2022, raised Rs 190.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 35,21,255 shares at Rs 541 per share to 16 anchor investors.

Keystone Realtors is one of the prominent real estate developers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). As of 30 June 2022, the company had developed 20.22 million square feet (msf) area including infrastructure spread across 32 projects or 280 building and home to over 14,000 families. The company has 12 ongoing projects and 21 forthcoming projects across the MMR which includes a comprehensive range of projects under the affordable, mid and mass, aspirational, premium and super premium categories, all under the Rustomjee brand.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 4.97 crore and net sales of Rs 168.56 crore in three months ended on 30 June 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)