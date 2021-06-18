Khadim India surges after turnaround Q4 results

Khadim India soared 11.37% to Rs 215.45 after the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 11.52 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 19.88 crore in Q4 FY20.
Net sales surged 70.6% to Rs 269.95 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 158.22 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 2.43 crore in Q4 FY21 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 25.44 crore in Q4 FY20.
During the financial year, Khadim India's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 32.94 crore in FY21, higher than net loss of Rs 31.26 crore in FY20. Net sales skid 18.87% to Rs 626.17 crore in FY21 from Rs 771.86 crore in FY20.
Khadim India is a branded footwear retail player in India. It has the largest presence in East India and is among the top three players in South India.
