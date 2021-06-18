Nava Bharat Venture slips after Q4 PAT declines 14% YoY

Nava Bharat Ventures fell 3.44% to Rs 110.75 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 13.9% to Rs 159.4 crore on 14.9% decline in revenue to Rs 688.67 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Nava Bharat Ventures said its Q4 performance was marked by resurgence in Manganese Alloys both in domestic and export markets and improved merchant power rates through lEX affording the Company to register better PLFs in captive power plants in Telangana and Odisha and higher spreads.

The company said that shut down due to maintenance of one 150 MW unit at Maamba Collieries Limited, Zambia resulted in lower power generations. The coal mining business in Zambia received boost with 80% growth in revenue from external sales.

The company's consolidated profit before tax increased by nearly 10% to Rs 215.48 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 195.94 crore posted in Q4 FY20. EBITDA grew 7.7% to Rs 367.73 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 341.37 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin improved to 53.4% in Q4 FY21 compared with 42.2% in Q4 FY20.

The company posted 3.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 550.68 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) as against 530.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenue declined 7.6% to Rs 2548.50 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Nava Bharat reduced its overall debt to Rs 3559.90 crore as of 31 March 2021 from 3644.10 crore on 31 March 2020.

Nava Bharat Ventures is a power focused company with interests in ferro alloys and healthcare.

