Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 47.24 points or 0.16% at 29283.58 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 11.97%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.96%),Majesco Ltd (up 4.96%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.95%),Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NIIT Ltd (up 2.06%), Cyient Ltd (up 1.94%), Aptech Ltd (up 1.52%), RPSG Ventures Ltd (up 0.77%), and Mphasis Ltd (up 0.66%).

On the other hand, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 4.17%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 2.62%), and D-Link India Ltd (down 2.46%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 96.36 or 0.18% at 52226.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.55 points or 0.27% at 15648.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 117.72 points or 0.47% at 24751.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 60.44 points or 0.78% at 7680.02.

On BSE,1238 shares were trading in green, 1347 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

