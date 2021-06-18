Volumes soar at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd clocked volume of 188.19 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 240.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78233 shares

Endurance Technologies Ltd, HeidelbergCement India Ltd, EPL Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 June 2021.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd clocked volume of 188.19 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 240.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78233 shares. The stock lost 5.77% to Rs.990.20. Volumes stood at 47795 shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 53517 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11027 shares. The stock dropped 1.70% to Rs.1,547.95. Volumes stood at 8021 shares in the last session.

HeidelbergCement India Ltd clocked volume of 79901 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20602 shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.255.70. Volumes stood at 17030 shares in the last session.

EPL Ltd saw volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35628 shares. The stock increased 3.75% to Rs.275.40. Volumes stood at 25312 shares in the last session.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd registered volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58957 shares. The stock slipped 4.24% to Rs.167.10. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.

