Adani Transmission Ltd Slides 5%

Adani Transmission Ltd fell 5% today to trade at Rs 1235.9. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.49% to quote at 2826.84. The index is up 1.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd decreased 4.96% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd lost 1.67% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 85.94 % over last one year compared to the 53.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 6.62% over last one month compared to 1.48% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 5.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2888 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 94728 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1647.7 on 07 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 190.25 on 12 Jun 2020.

