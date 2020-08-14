Khandelwal Extractions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Khandelwal Extractions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Lockdown has increased viewership of digital content: Rajeev Khandelwal
50-year-old woman killed by tiger outside Pilibhit Tiger Reserve
Co-working sector takes preventive measure to beat coronavirus
Passenger vehicle retail sales down 1.17 pc in February: FADA
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Khandelwal Extractions reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU