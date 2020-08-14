JUST IN
BNR Udyog reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore

BNR Udyog reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.160.10 60 OPM %-6.25-100.00 -PBDT0.01-0.08 LP PBT0-0.10 100 NP0-0.10 100

