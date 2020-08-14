BNR Udyog reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore

BNR Udyog reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.160.10-6.25-100.000.01-0.080-0.100-0.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)