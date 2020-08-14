Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit rises 35.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.19% to Rs 3.20 crore

Net profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) rose 35.85% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.19% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.203.9630.0017.420.880.650.720.530.720.53

