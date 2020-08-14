JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Daulat Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit rises 35.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.19% to Rs 3.20 crore

Net profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) rose 35.85% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.19% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.203.96 -19 OPM %30.0017.42 -PBDT0.880.65 35 PBT0.720.53 36 NP0.720.53 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 17:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU