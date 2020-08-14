Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit rises 35.85% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit rises 1566.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Texel Industries standalone net profit rises 35.85% in the June 2020 quarter
DFM Foods standalone net profit rises 4.85% in the June 2020 quarter
SagarSoft (India) standalone net profit rises 85.48% in the June 2020 quarter
Laurus Labs standalone net profit rises 832.35% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 19.19% to Rs 3.20 croreNet profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) rose 35.85% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.19% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.203.96 -19 OPM %30.0017.42 -PBDT0.880.65 35 PBT0.720.53 36 NP0.720.53 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU