Kharif Acreage Down 7%

Total area covered under kharif sowing stands at 609 lakh hectares, down 7% compared to same period last year as on 19th July 2019, according to latest sowing data. Acreage under Rice has hit hard with the area tumbling 9.44% to 139.61 lh. Pulses acreage also crashed 16% to 62.19 lh.

Acreage under coarse cereals is down 7.40% to 101.85 lh while oilseeds area is also down 7% to 110.54 lh. Sugarcane acreage is down 3.90% to 50.01 lh. Cotton is the only major crop showing a positive trend with the acreage up 3.94% to 96.35 lh.

