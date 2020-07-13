Kharif Acreage Extends Further, Sharp Spurt In Area Under Pulses

The total acreage under kharif crops continues to see good improvement and stood at 580.21 lakh hectares (lh) as on 10 July 2020, recording a rise of 44.13% compared to 402 lh in the corresponding week last year, according to latest sowing data released by the Agriculture Ministry. The acreage under Rice rose by 26% to 121 lh. The area under coarse cereals jumped by around 29.60% to 93.24 lh. The pulses acreage rallied by 162.35% to 64.25 lh. In pulses, the area under arhar stood at 26.18 lh, around 200% more than the acreage reported in the same period last year.

The area under oilseeds stood at 139.37 lh, up 85% compared to the area covered in the same week in the previous season. In oilseeds, acreage under Soyabean stood at 101.46 lh, surging nearly 96% on year. The area under groundnut stood at 32.80 lh, up 62% compared the same week last year. In other commodities, the acreage under cotton rose by 35% to 105 lh. Sugarcane acreage rose marginally by 0.59% to 50.89 lh.

