Kharif Sowing Up 21.20% On Year

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare noted yesterday that as on 17.07.2020, total kharif crops have been sown on 691.86 lakh hectare (ha) area against 570.86 lakh ha area during the corresponding period of last year, thus increase in area coverage by 21.20% compared to last year in the country.

Farmers have sown Rice on 168.47 lakh ha against 142.06 lakh ha area last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 18.59%. Pulses have been sown on 81.66 lakh ha against 61.70 lakh ha area last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 32.35%, while coverage of Coarse Cereals is reported at 115.60 lakh ha area against 103.00 lakh ha area last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 12.23%. Oilseeds area is 154.95 lakh ha against 110.09 lakh ha area last year i.e. area coverage saw an increase of 40.75 %.

Sugarcane has been sown on 51.29 lakh ha area against 50.82 lakh ha area last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 0.92%. Under Cotton, area coverage has been reported at 113.01 lakh ha area against 96.35 lakh ha area last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 17.28 %. In case of Jute & Mesta, 6.88 lakh ha area has been covered as against 6.84 lakh ha area last year i.e. increase in area coverage by 0.70% reported in the country.

The Ministry of Agriculture noted that there is no impact of COVID-19 on progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on date.

