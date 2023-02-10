Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit rises 97.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 91.72% to Rs 21.76 crore

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers rose 97.33% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 91.72% to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.7611.357.227.052.081.421.881.211.480.75

