Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit rises 97.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hitachi Energy bags power transformers supply contract from NTPC Renewable
Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 68.58% in the December 2022 quarter
Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 167.44% in the December 2022 quarter
Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit declines 40.92% in the December 2022 quarter
Tarapur Transformers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 91.72% to Rs 21.76 croreNet profit of Star Delta Transformers rose 97.33% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 91.72% to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.7611.35 92 OPM %7.227.05 -PBDT2.081.42 46 PBT1.881.21 55 NP1.480.75 97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU