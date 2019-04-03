Kirloskar Brothers announces cessation of directors

-
ALSO READ
Outcome of board meeting of Kirloskar Brothers
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd turns 100
Kirloskar Oil Engines' subsidiary Kirloskar Capital gets registered as NBFC
Kirloskar Electric gets shareholder nod to sell Rs 300-cr non-core assets
Board of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries allots 3.38 lakh equity shares under ESOS
-
With effect from 01 April 2019Kirloskar Brothers announced that P.S. Jawadekar (DIN-00155177)- and Lalita D. Gupte (DIN-00043559)- have completed their term of 5 (five) years as Independent Directors of the Company on March 31,2019 and have ceased to be Directors of the Company with effect from 01 April 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU