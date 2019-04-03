JUST IN
Kirloskar Brothers announces cessation of directors

With effect from 01 April 2019

Kirloskar Brothers announced that P.S. Jawadekar (DIN-00155177)- and Lalita D. Gupte (DIN-00043559)- have completed their term of 5 (five) years as Independent Directors of the Company on March 31,2019 and have ceased to be Directors of the Company with effect from 01 April 2019.

First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 15:56 IST

