Emerald Leisures allots 1 lakh preference shares

Emerald Leisures has allotted 1,00,000 Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Non-Participating, Redeemable Preference Shares('NCRPS') of F. V. of Rs. 100/- each on private placement basis to the promoter / promoter group, Neptune Resorts and Development.
In view of the above the issue and allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 47,20,31,000/- comprising of 22,03,100 Equity Shares of F. V. of Rs. 10/- each and 45,00,000 NCRPS of F.
V. of Rs. 100/- each to Rs. 48,20,31,000/- comprising of 22,03,100 Equity Shares of F. V.of Rs. 10/- each and 46,00,000 NCRPS of F. V. of Rs. 100/- each.
