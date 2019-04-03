JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Australia Market climbs to six-month high on upbeat local data, China trade optimism

Larsen & Toubro divests its entire stake in JV L&T Kobelco Machinery
Business Standard

Emerald Leisures allots 1 lakh preference shares

Capital Market 

Emerald Leisures has allotted 1,00,000 Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Non-Participating, Redeemable Preference Shares('NCRPS') of F. V. of Rs. 100/- each on private placement basis to the promoter / promoter group, Neptune Resorts and Development.

In view of the above the issue and allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 47,20,31,000/- comprising of 22,03,100 Equity Shares of F. V. of Rs. 10/- each and 45,00,000 NCRPS of F.

V. of Rs. 100/- each to Rs. 48,20,31,000/- comprising of 22,03,100 Equity Shares of F. V.of Rs. 10/- each and 46,00,000 NCRPS of F. V. of Rs. 100/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 12:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU