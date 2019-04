National announced that the company has made best ever sale of 48.92 lakh MT in the financial year 2018-19.

The above figure include urea sale of 42.68 lakh MT.

There has also been a quantum jump in the sale of other fertilizers including DAP and NPKS, which stands at 5.97 lakh MT (3 .93 lakh MT- previous year) .

