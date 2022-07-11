Kirloskar Brothers fixes record date for dividend

-
Record date is 03 August 2022Kirloskar Brothers has fixed 03 August 2022 as record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for receiving dividend of Rs. 3/- (@ 150%) per equity share having face value of Re. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2021-22. The dividend, if declared, shall be paid on or before 08 September 2022.
