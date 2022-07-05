Adani Ports fixes record date for dividend

-

Record date is 15 July 2022Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has fixed 15 July 2022 as record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs. 5/- (@ 250%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 28 July 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.
