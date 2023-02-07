Kirloskar Ferrous Inds gains on commissioning 2nd Coke Oven Plant in Karnataka

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries jumped 3.19% to Rs 398.95 after company on Monday announced that the operations of second Coke Oven Plant has been commissioned on 6 February 2023.

The production of coke has commenced at the factory premises situated at Koppal, Karnataka state. The plant has production capacity of 2,00,000 Metric Tonnes per annum (mtpa).

After commencement of operations of that plant, total production capacity of coke has increased to 4,00,000 mtpa. Coke will be used mainly for captive consumption, said the company.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing of iron castings. The company's consolidated net profit declined 31.6% to Rs 82 crore despite of 18.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,133.47 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

