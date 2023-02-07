Industrials shares edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 6.61 points or 0.09% at 7025.4 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Triveni Turbine Ltd (up 11.05%), United Drilling Tools Ltd (up 9.55%),Huhtamaki India Ltd (up 5.22%),Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd (up 4.17%),Astra Microwave Products Ltd (up 3.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (up 3.45%), IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (up 3.38%), Power Mech Projects Ltd (up 3.35%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 2.88%), and NCC Ltd (up 2.78%).

On the other hand, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd (down 9.32%), Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd (down 9.18%), and Hitachi Energy India Ltd (down 5.69%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 108.12 or 0.18% at 60398.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.35 points or 0.08% at 17750.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 18.2 points or 0.06% at 27982.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.95 points or 0.16% at 8813.79.

On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 1286 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)