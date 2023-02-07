Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 35.94 points or 0.11% at 34195.25 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 2.88%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.51%),SKF India Ltd (up 1.48%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.86%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were AIA Engineering Ltd (up 0.61%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.26%), Polycab India Ltd (up 0.24%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.2%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.15%).

On the other hand, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.22%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.01%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.7%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 108.12 or 0.18% at 60398.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.35 points or 0.08% at 17750.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 18.2 points or 0.06% at 27982.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.95 points or 0.16% at 8813.79.

On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 1286 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)