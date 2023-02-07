Dhampur Sugar Mills gains after completing expansion of distillery capacity

Dhampur Sugar Mills jumped 2.25% to Rs 216.30 after the company has completed expansion of its distillery capacity by 130 kilo litre per day (KLPD) on "C" heavy molasses at its unit located at Dhampur, District Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

The new capacity has been commissioned on 5 February, 2023. With this, the distillery capacity of the company now stands at 350 KLPD.

Dhampur Sugar Mills is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals, ethanol and co-generation and sale of power.

The company's consolidated net profit plunged 20.2% to Rs 46.37 crore on 3.2% declined in net sales to Rs 543.82 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

