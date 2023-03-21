JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Granules India rises after arm clears USFDA audit

Lupin gets USFDA nod for schizophrenia drug
Business Standard

Kirlosker Ferrous completes installation of HPML at Solapur plant

Capital Market 

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries announced that it has completed the installation of second high pressure moulding line (HPML) (Phase I) at Solapur plant.

The commercial production has commenced on 20 March 2023. The installation of second HPML (Phase I) has involved the capital expenditure of around Rs 170 crore (net of recoverable taxes) and the same has been financed partly by availing the term loan from the bank and partly by internal accruals.

Consequently, the manufacturing capacity of castings at company level has increased from 1,50,000 metric tonne per annum to 1,70,000 metric tonne per annum.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing of iron castings. On standalone basis, the company's net profit jumped 26.5% to Rs 103 crore on 15.2% rise in net sales to Rs 1,075.09 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip was down 0.52% to Rs 443.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 15:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU