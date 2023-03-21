Praveg gains after bagging order in Diu

-
Praveg rose 1.53% to Rs 425.50 after the company secured a work order for development, operation, maintenance and management of Tent City at Ghoghla Beach in Diu.The company secured the order from Department of Tourism, U.T. Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
As per the order, the company will build minimum 35 tents with one restaurant and one conference room. The work is to be executed in 3 years, which may be further extendable up to 2 years.
Praveg is a service company with a diversified portfolio, including exhibition management, event management, tourism & hospitality and publication. In the tourism genre, the company has been actively promoting state and Indian tourism by offering creative solutions across varied media on a turnkey basis since its inception. The company operates and manages 'White Rann Resort' in Rann Utsav, Kutch, followed by 'Tent City Narmada', Statue of Unity.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Praveg rose 110.95% to Rs 11.56 crore while net sales rose 79.39% to Rs 28.38 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.
