CHD Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup, AAA Technologies Ltd, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd and MRC Agrotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 March 2023.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup, AAA Technologies Ltd, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd and MRC Agrotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 March 2023.

CHD Chemicals Ltd crashed 10.42% to Rs 5.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 98 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5681 shares in the past one month.

Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 6.82% to Rs 125.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 738 shares in the past one month.

AAA Technologies Ltd lost 6.63% to Rs 49.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 932 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 823 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd plummeted 5.19% to Rs 36.19. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11252 shares in the past one month.

MRC Agrotech Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 48.86. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50397 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)