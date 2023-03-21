JUST IN
Jio extends its 5G services to 41 more cities in India
Volumes spurt at Aarti Drugs Ltd counter

Aarti Drugs Ltd notched up volume of 93.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.09 lakh shares

CSB Bank Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 March 2023.

CSB Bank Ltd recorded volume of 20.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.25% to Rs.246.35. Volumes stood at 2.96 lakh shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 15.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.41% to Rs.678.00. Volumes stood at 13.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 28.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.20% to Rs.320.95. Volumes stood at 4.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd clocked volume of 77.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.47 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.59% to Rs.58.85. Volumes stood at 75.08 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 14:30 IST

