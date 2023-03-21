Volumes spurt at Aarti Drugs Ltd counter

Aarti Drugs Ltd notched up volume of 93.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.09 lakh shares

CSB Bank Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 March 2023.

Aarti Drugs Ltd notched up volume of 93.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.56% to Rs.374.00. Volumes stood at 54.2 lakh shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd recorded volume of 20.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.25% to Rs.246.35. Volumes stood at 2.96 lakh shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 15.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.41% to Rs.678.00. Volumes stood at 13.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 28.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.20% to Rs.320.95. Volumes stood at 4.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd clocked volume of 77.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20.47 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.59% to Rs.58.85. Volumes stood at 75.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)