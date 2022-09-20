TCS named a Leader in Financial Crime and Compliance Operations

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations.

According to the report, TCS has built capabilities across the FCC operations value chain, which is reflected in its revenue growth. It goes on to say that initiatives such as the establishment of onsite Centers of Excellence, have helped it enhance its domain expertise. The report also highlights TCS' continued investments in digital levers such as AI, ML, and analytics with the adoption of hyper-automation in its cognitive business operations. Cited as key strengths are TCS' demonstrated trust in its brand, coverage of all lines of business, expanding footprint, and ability to retain its stronghold in North America and APAC markets.

