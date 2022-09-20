TCS named a Leader in Financial Crime and Compliance Operations

-
ALSO READ
Board of 3M India approves resignation company secretary and compliance officer
RBI imposes monetary penalty of Rs 93 lakh on Axis Bank for non-compliance of directions
Board of 3M India appoints company secretary
BEML appoints company secretary and compliance officer
Karnataka Bank announces resignation of company secretary
-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations.
According to the report, TCS has built capabilities across the FCC operations value chain, which is reflected in its revenue growth. It goes on to say that initiatives such as the establishment of onsite Centers of Excellence, have helped it enhance its domain expertise. The report also highlights TCS' continued investments in digital levers such as AI, ML, and analytics with the adoption of hyper-automation in its cognitive business operations. Cited as key strengths are TCS' demonstrated trust in its brand, coverage of all lines of business, expanding footprint, and ability to retain its stronghold in North America and APAC markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU