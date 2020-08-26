KNR Constructions rises after winning order

KNR Constructions rose 1.78% to Rs 271.1 after the company said it has received order worth Rs 1157.42 crore from Highways Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The order is for construction of elevated highway along Avinashi Road in Coimbatore City from Goldwins to Upplipalayam. The construction is to be completed within two years.

Shares of KNR Constructions have risen about 8% in four days. The company's consolidated net profit rose 8.8% to Rs 46.68 crore on 1.5% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 522.52 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

KNR Constructions is a multi domain infrastructure development organization and executes the construction of technically complex and high value projects across segments.

