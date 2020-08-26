Aarti Drugs Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Globalspace Technologies Ltd, Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd, Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd and Speciality Restaurants Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2020.

Aarti Drugs Ltd lost 9.14% to Rs 2965 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 51347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46155 shares in the past one month.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd tumbled 8.57% to Rs 112.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75134 shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd crashed 6.12% to Rs 32.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13741 shares in the past one month.

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd corrected 6.03% to Rs 105.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2134 shares in the past one month.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd dropped 5.96% to Rs 33.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19325 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11266 shares in the past one month.

