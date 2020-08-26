Telecom shares slide

JUST IN
Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 25.01 points or 2% at 1226.99 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.78%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.69%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.5%),HFCL Ltd (down 1.33%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITI Ltd (down 0.69%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.23%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.11%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.95%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.85%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.84%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 40.28 or 0.1% at 38884.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 22.15 points or 0.19% at 11494.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.27 points or 0.77% at 14985.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.95 points or 0.46% at 5021.92.

On BSE,1559 shares were trading in green, 1126 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

