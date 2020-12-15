KNR Constructions to consider issuing bonus shares

KNR Constructions said the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 18 December 2020 to consider declaration of bonus shares and other related issues.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 December 2020. Shares of KNR Constructions rose 0.27% to settle at Rs 296.40 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 319.85 on 04 December 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 171.65 on 26 March 2020.

KNR Constructions is a multi domain infrastructure development organization and executes the construction of technically complex and high value projects across segments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)