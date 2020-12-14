Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Viji Finance Ltd, Suncare Traders Ltd, Goodyear India Ltd and Adhunik Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 December 2020.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 442.35 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1973 shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd tumbled 9.09% to Rs 0.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85791 shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd lost 9.09% to Rs 0.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Goodyear India Ltd fell 8.74% to Rs 1060. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17204 shares in the past one month.

Adhunik Industries Ltd shed 7.76% to Rs 26.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52909 shares in the past one month.

