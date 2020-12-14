Volumes jump at Esab India Ltd counter

-
Esab India Ltd saw volume of 71720 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8264 shares
Elgi Equipments Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Linde India Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 December 2020.
Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 14.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.73% to Rs.161.20. Volumes stood at 4.71 lakh shares in the last session.
Hindustan Copper Ltd witnessed volume of 151.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.51% to Rs.52.50. Volumes stood at 25.94 lakh shares in the last session.
Linde India Ltd registered volume of 2.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61445 shares. The stock rose 5.43% to Rs.957.95. Volumes stood at 52396 shares in the last session.
IFB Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 93877 shares. The stock increased 15.39% to Rs.1,190.50. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.
