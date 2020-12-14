PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Yes Bank Ltd, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 December 2020.

PC Jeweller Ltd tumbled 7.13% to Rs 23.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 18.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 204.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 497.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd lost 4.98% to Rs 79.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48108 shares in the past one month.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd shed 4.92% to Rs 39.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd slipped 3.74% to Rs 130. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 96175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

