KNR Constructions update on NHAI project

KNR Constructions announced that its wholly owned subsidiary company, KNR Palani Infra has received the appointed date of 05 October 2020 from National Highways Authority of India. The project details are as follows:

Four Laning of Oddanchatram - Madathukulam section of NH - 209 (New NH-83) (Design ch.

Km 29.000 to km. 74.380) under Bharaturala Pariyoina Phase - I under the category of Residual Works of NHDP on HAM in the State of Tamil Nadu. The bid project cost is Rs 920 crore.

